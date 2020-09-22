Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mum "gang-raped" in front of helpless husband and children by armed robbers in India
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mother was allegedly gang-raped by armed robbers in front of her husband and children at the family's home in India.The attack was reportedly carried out by four men in a village in the state of Punjab during a robbery attack.A police complaint said ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Mum “gang-raped” in front of helpless husband and children by armed robbers in India Velox News:
A mother was allegedly gang-raped by armed robbers in front of her husband and children at the family’s home in India. The attack was reportedly carried out by four men in a village in the state of Punjab during a robbery attack.


   More Picks
1 I Won’t Rest Until Ondo Wins Battle Against Unemployment – Akeredolu - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
2 Mum "gang-raped" in front of helpless husband and children by armed robbers in India - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Russian president Vladmir Putin 'probably directing' efforts to interfere in 2020 election against Joe Biden - CIA assessment says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Big blow to Democrats as anti-Trump Senator Mitt Romney, reveals he will vote in favour of Trump appointed Supreme court nominee before election - Gistvile, 5 hours ago
5 Police arrest 4 suspects for certificate forgery in Niger State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Multi Taxation: Obiano Is Sitting On Our Neck and We Can’t Breath . By, Onyedikachukwu Anambra - Leaders NG, 9 hours ago
7 Optometrist shocked to find out that Peace Mass Transit ensures that all prospective drivers undergo an eye test - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian man who arrived the country from UK allegedly robbed in Yaba hotel where he was quarantining (video) - Sleek Gist, 9 hours ago
9 Rich Humphreys: 6-Month-Old Baby Breaks World Record For Youngest Water Skier - Gistvic, 3 hours ago
10 To show Continuous Support, La Casera Reassures its Consumers with the #ThisIsNotAFullStop Campaign + Amazing Giveaways - Bella Naija, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info