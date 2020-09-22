Post News
News at a Glance
Coronavirus infection rates, cases and deaths for all parts of Wales on Tuesday, September 22
Gistvile
- More than 280 new lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus have been found in Wales. Figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show that there were 281 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Tuesday, September 22.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
176 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday September 22, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Lagos-73, Plateau-50, FCT-17, Rivers-8, Ondo-6, Niger-5, Ogun-5, ...
The Cable:
For the first time in September, Nigeria recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours.Advertisement The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for September
Kanyi Daily:
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 57,613.
More Picks
1
Coronavirus infection rates, cases and deaths for all parts of Wales on Tuesday, September 22 -
Gistvile,
11 hours ago
2
Akeredolu commissions Modern Chocolate Factory, promises to tackle unemployment -
Paradise News,
2 hours ago
3
Mum "gang-raped" in front of helpless husband and children by armed robbers in India -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
