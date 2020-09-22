Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Coronavirus infection rates, cases and deaths for all parts of Wales on Tuesday, September 22
News photo Gistvile  - More than 280 new lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus have been found in Wales. Figures from Public Health Wales (PHW) show that there were 281 new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Tuesday, September 22.

176 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria
176 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday September 22, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Lagos-73, Plateau-50, FCT-17, Rivers-8, Ondo-6, Niger-5, Ogun-5, ...
The Cable:
For the first time in September, Nigeria recorded no new coronavirus-related death in 24 hours.Advertisement The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update for September
"73 In Lagos, 50 In Plateau" – Nigeria Records 176 New Coronavirus Cases As Total Rises To 57,613
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 176 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infection in the country to 57,613.


