Joe Montana and Wife Confront Intruder Who Tried to Kidnap Their Grandchild
A woman entered the Malibu, Calif., home of the former N.F.L. star on Saturday afternoon and took the child from a playpen, officials said.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer Montana confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday, September 27.


