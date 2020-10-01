Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Opinion: Sixty years in the Wilderness – Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha
News photo Daily Times  - By Hope Eghagha The forty-year groping in the wilderness of the Jews, whether as a parable, a metaphor, article of faith or historical reality comes to mind as we adumbrate on sixty years of political independence of the Nigerian State. Without doubt, ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sixty years in the wilderness The Nation:
Jide Oluwajuyitan Chief Obafemi Awolowo observed as far back as 1945 that ‘given an option to choose between our educated elite, the traditional rulers and the colonial masters, Nigerians would choose in reverse order’.
Nigeria @ 60: Sixty years in the wilderness By, @OkeStalyf Leaders NG:
Today 1st October, Nigeria clocked sixty years of nationhood. That is, sixty years after colonialists handed off control to aborigines, who has since managed the affairs of the country. It signifies how long Nigeria has [...]
OPINION: Nigeria at 60 – Wasted or Fruitful Years? Wotzup NG:
Without mincing words, Nigeria at 60 is indeed a wasted years.


   More Picks
1 #RevolutionNow: #October1stProtest Against Bad Leadership, Increasing Economic Hardship Nationwide - Gidi Feed, 4 hours ago
2 TK-Swag releases the video for Fairly Used Boyfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Brother Brutalizes Sister After They Fight Over Their Father's Property In Enugu (Photo) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
4 ‘Adesanya is human trash, I want revenge – Paulo Costa slams Nigerian UFC champion, seeks rematch - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 France’s Macron condemns Turkey for backing Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh - Gistvile, 10 hours ago
6 CBN to unveil N75bn youth investment fund framework - Naija on Point, 10 hours ago
7 UPDATE – COVID-19 Update For September 30 2020 In Nigeria - Salone, 5 hours ago
8 Opinion: Sixty years in the Wilderness – Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info