Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Brother Brutalizes Sister After They Fight Over Their Father's Property In Enugu (Photo)
Tori News
- The victim said their late father left the said property in her custody and made her promise to take care of the property and not transfer ownership to her brother.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
30%
Additional Sources
Nesco Media:
A 59-year-old Nigerian lady identified simply as Maureen is currently writhing in serious pain after her older brother allegedly attacked her over their father’s property in Enugu state.
Osmek News:
Osmek NEWS Graphic: Man allegedly brutalizes sister over property in Enugu A 59-year-old Nigerian woman simply identified as Maureen is currently writhing in pain after her brother allegedly attacked her over their father’s property in Enugu state.
More Picks
1
#RevolutionNow: #October1stProtest Against Bad Leadership, Increasing Economic Hardship Nationwide -
Gidi Feed,
4 hours ago
2
TK-Swag releases the video for Fairly Used Boyfriend -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Brother Brutalizes Sister After They Fight Over Their Father's Property In Enugu (Photo) -
Tori News,
6 hours ago
4
‘Adesanya is human trash, I want revenge – Paulo Costa slams Nigerian UFC champion, seeks rematch -
Within Nigeria,
4 hours ago
5
France’s Macron condemns Turkey for backing Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh -
Gistvile,
10 hours ago
6
CBN to unveil N75bn youth investment fund framework -
Naija on Point,
10 hours ago
7
UPDATE – COVID-19 Update For September 30 2020 In Nigeria -
Salone,
5 hours ago
8
Opinion: Sixty years in the Wilderness – Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha -
Daily Times,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...