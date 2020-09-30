Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Adesanya is human trash, I want revenge – Paulo Costa slams Nigerian UFC champion, seeks rematch
Within Nigeria  - Paulo Costa, Brazilian UFC star, has slammed his Nigerian rival Israel Adesanya for his ‘disgusting’ celebration after winning their fight.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Another Source

Biz Watch Nigeria:
UFC fighter, Paulo Costa, has slammed rival Israel Adesanya after he appeared to ‘hump’ his stricken opponent just seconds before the end of their fight.<br />With the referee moving in to end the bout, Adesanya added insult to injury by pretending to ...


   More Picks
1 #RevolutionNow: #October1stProtest Against Bad Leadership, Increasing Economic Hardship Nationwide - Gidi Feed, 4 hours ago
2 TK-Swag releases the video for Fairly Used Boyfriend - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
3 Brother Brutalizes Sister After They Fight Over Their Father's Property In Enugu (Photo) - Tori News, 6 hours ago
4 ‘Adesanya is human trash, I want revenge – Paulo Costa slams Nigerian UFC champion, seeks rematch - Within Nigeria, 4 hours ago
5 France’s Macron condemns Turkey for backing Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh - Gistvile, 10 hours ago
6 CBN to unveil N75bn youth investment fund framework - Naija on Point, 10 hours ago
7 UPDATE – COVID-19 Update For September 30 2020 In Nigeria - Salone, 5 hours ago
8 Opinion: Sixty years in the Wilderness – Hope O’Rukevbe Eghagha - Daily Times, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info