Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
”Still can’t Believe Nigeria is 60 such a joke” – Toyin Lawani writes as she celebrates Nigeria’s 60th independence day in a special way (photos)
The Dabigal Blog
- Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Toyin Lawani has stated that the country at 60, is nothing to write home about.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Clcelebrity stylist Toyin Lawani took it all off on Thursday to celebrate 60 years of Nigeria’s independence. Although she said the country is “nothing to write home about,” the mother of two said the people must keep hope alive.
Top Naija:
In her own way of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day, Toyin Lawani shared these set of racy photos of herself covering her modesty with a giant green flower.
More Picks
1
Mutilated Corpse Of A Lady Tied Up & Dumped In A Gutter In Delta (Graphic Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
2
Chimamanda Adichie's family announces burial arrangement for their father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Ford’s Q3 vehicle sales outperform industry as demand recovers from coronavirus lockdowns -
Page One,
5 hours ago
4
Los Angeles socialite accused of killing two young boys in crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
"95% Of Female Students Will Die Of Hunger If Married Men Stay Faithful" - Lady Says -
Tori News,
7 hours ago
6
Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’ -
Channels Television,
8 hours ago
7
2023: Tinubu Is A Natural Successor To Buhari – Young Professional Group -
Naija News,
8 hours ago
8
'Trump would have mocked Biden, Clinton or Obama if they were infected' - Social media reactions to Trump testing positive for Coronavirus -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Says She Sleeps With Shatta Wale In Her Mind -
News of Africa,
9 hours ago
10
Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos -
Ripples,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...