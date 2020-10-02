Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

”Still can’t Believe Nigeria is 60 such a joke” – Toyin Lawani writes as she celebrates Nigeria’s 60th independence day in a special way (photos)
News photo The Dabigal Blog  - Popular Nigerian businesswoman, Toyin Lawani has stated that the country at 60, is nothing to write home about.

13 hours ago
Toyin Lawani And Son, Celebrate Independence Day In Style (photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Clcelebrity stylist Toyin Lawani took it all off on Thursday to celebrate 60 years of Nigeria’s independence. Although she said the country is “nothing to write home about,” the mother of two said the people must keep hope alive.
Toyin Lawani goes half-naked to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence day [PHOTOS] Top Naija:
In her own way of celebrating Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day, Toyin Lawani shared these set of racy photos of herself covering her modesty with a giant green flower.


