Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I will not recommend hydroxychloroquine to Trump to beat COVID-19, says Fox News medical contributor
News photo Today News Africa  - This article I will not recommend hydroxychloroquine to Trump to beat COVID-19, says Fox News medical contributor was published by Today News Africa. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Mark Siegel said on Friday morning that he will not recommend ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Another Source

Dr Stella Immanuel To Trump: ‘Use Hydroxychloroquine For COVID-19 Treatment’ Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
US-based physician Dr. Stella Immanuel has urged President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump to use hydroxychloroquine after they tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Mr. Trump had tweeted on Friday morning that he and his wife had ...


   More Picks
1 Mutilated Corpse Of A Lady Tied Up & Dumped In A Gutter In Delta (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 Chimamanda Adichie's family announces burial arrangement for their father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Ford’s Q3 vehicle sales outperform industry as demand recovers from coronavirus lockdowns - Page One, 5 hours ago
4 Los Angeles socialite accused of killing two young boys in crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 "95% Of Female Students Will Die Of Hunger If Married Men Stay Faithful" - Lady Says - Tori News, 7 hours ago
6 Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’ - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu Is A Natural Successor To Buhari – Young Professional Group - Naija News, 8 hours ago
8 'Trump would have mocked Biden, Clinton or Obama if they were infected' - Social media reactions to Trump testing positive for Coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Says She Sleeps With Shatta Wale In Her Mind - News of Africa, 9 hours ago
10 Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos - Ripples, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info