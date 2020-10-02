Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria lacks policy direction decades after independence – Oyo Speaker
News photo People's Daily  - By Ikechukwu Okaforadi Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, on Thursday said that it is worrisome that Nigeria still lacks policy direction, six decades after independence.

12 hours ago
Oh Nigeria, what a lost decade! Economic Confidential:
Oh Nigeria, what a lost decade! By Enobong Udoh As Nigeria’s government roll out drums to celebrate the country’s 60 years of independence, the research team of Economic Confidential decided to take an in-depth look at the soon to be ended decade to ...


