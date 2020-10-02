Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians React As ‘PreWedding’ Photo Shoot Of Anthony Joshua & Dj Cuppy Emerges
News photo Naija News  - Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to share a photo featuring her with Anthony Joshua in a bid  to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Nigerians React As Dj Cuppy Drops Traditional Wedding Photo With Anthony Joshua. (Photos) Gboah:
On Thursday, October 1, DJ Cuppy caused massive reactions online as she posted a photoshopped picture featuring her and Anthony Joshua, a heavyweight Nigerian boxer.She shared the photo as she wished Nigeria a happy Independence Day on her Twitter ...
DJ Cuppy shares ‘traditional wedding’ photo with Anthony Joshua (Photo) Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog DJ Cuppy shares ‘traditional wedding’ photo with Anthony Joshua (Photo) DJ Cuppy has shared a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her Read More >> DJ Cuppy ...
DJ Cuppy shares Traditional wedding Photo with Anthony Joshua GL Trends:
DJ Cuppy shares a Traditional wedding Photo with Anthony Joshua DJ Cuppy shares a Traditional wedding Photo with Anthony Joshua The billionaire daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has stirred social media with a picture of ...
Traditional Wedding: Fans Reacts To Dj Cuppy, Anthony Joshua’s Photo FL Vibe:
Fans Reacts To Dj Cuppy, Anthony Joshua’s Photo Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has confused fans with a photoshop traditional wedding photo with Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua. In celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, the billionaire ...
Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy shares photoshopped wedding photo with Anthony Joshua Ladun Liadi Blog:
DJ Cuppy generated massive reactions online on Thursday, October 1, as she shared a photoshopped photo that features her and heavyweight Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.She posted the photo on her Twitter account as she wished Nigeria a happy ...
Nigerians Reacts To DJ Cuppy’s Photo Featuring Anthony Joshua In Traditional Attire(Photo) Digest Naija:
Reacting to the photo; some of her fans took to her page to make a remark; Nigerians on the video-sharing app have reacted to a photoshopped photo shared by DJ Cuppy depicting herself in traditional attire with the heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.
Traditional Wedding: Fans Reacts To Dj Cuppy, Anthony Joshua’s Photo Willamazen:
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has confused fans with a photoshop traditional wedding photo with Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua. In celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, the billionaire daughter stunned her fans with a photo of herself and ...
DJ CUPPY PHOTOSHOPS HERSELF INTO TRADITIONAL WEDDING PIX WITH WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION, ANTHONY JOSHUA Abuja Reporters:
The princess of Afro-beat ‘Dj Cuppy’ shares a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her IG page. Her sister Temi Otedola reacts.
Check out the reactions to DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua’s ‘traditional wedding’ picture Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerians have reacted to the very interesting picture that Nigerian DJ and singer, DJ Cuppy shared on Nigeria’s independence day.
Fans React As Dj Cuppy Shares A Photo Of Her Traditional Marriage With Anthony Joshua Correct Kid:
Dj Cuppy Daughter Of A Popular Nigerian Billionaire,Femi Otedola  Apparently Has  Tried To Confuse Fans As She Shares A  Traditional Picture Of Herself And A Nigerian Heavy Weight Boxer,Anthony Joshua Although It Was Photoshopped. She Posted This ...
DJ Cuppy And Anthony Joshua Set to Hold ‘Traditional Wedding’ as They Share Pre-Photo Shoot GQ Buzz:
Famed Nigerian Disk Jockey and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her social media page.
Watch: Anthony Joshua Makes Eba To Celebrate Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary [Video] Kanyi Daily:
The British-Nigerian professional boxer and current IBF heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has shown his Nigerian training by making Eba. Joshua, whose parents are from Sagamu in Ogun State has never shield away from displaying his heritage on social ...
Nigerians in shock as DJ Cuppy shares ‘traditional wedding’ photo with Anthony Joshua Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians on the video-sharing app have reacted to a photoshopped photo shared by DJ Cuppy depicting herself in traditional attire with the heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Taking to her Instagram page, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as ...
Independence Day: DJ Cuppy blesses Nigeria as she stuns in green and white Hit NG:
Popular Nigerian singer and Dj, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to bless Nigeria. The billionaire’s daughter took to her official Twitter page and shared a photo of herself donned in the national flag colors holding ...
DJ Cuppy And Anthony Joshua Tori News:
Nigerians have been stunned after traditional wedding photos of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua surfaced online.


   More Picks
1 Mutilated Corpse Of A Lady Tied Up & Dumped In A Gutter In Delta (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 Chimamanda Adichie's family announces burial arrangement for their father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Ford’s Q3 vehicle sales outperform industry as demand recovers from coronavirus lockdowns - Page One, 5 hours ago
4 Los Angeles socialite accused of killing two young boys in crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 "95% Of Female Students Will Die Of Hunger If Married Men Stay Faithful" - Lady Says - Tori News, 7 hours ago
6 Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’ - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu Is A Natural Successor To Buhari – Young Professional Group - Naija News, 8 hours ago
8 'Trump would have mocked Biden, Clinton or Obama if they were infected' - Social media reactions to Trump testing positive for Coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Says She Sleeps With Shatta Wale In Her Mind - News of Africa, 9 hours ago
10 Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos - Ripples, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info