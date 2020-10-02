Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerians React As ‘PreWedding’ Photo Shoot Of Anthony Joshua & Dj Cuppy Emerges
Naija News
- Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to share a photo featuring her with Anthony Joshua in a bid to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Gboah:
On Thursday, October 1, DJ Cuppy caused massive reactions online as she posted a photoshopped picture featuring her and Anthony Joshua, a heavyweight Nigerian boxer.She shared the photo as she wished Nigeria a happy Independence Day on her Twitter ...
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog DJ Cuppy shares ‘traditional wedding’ photo with Anthony Joshua (Photo) DJ Cuppy has shared a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her Read More >> DJ Cuppy ...
GL Trends:
DJ Cuppy shares a Traditional wedding Photo with Anthony Joshua DJ Cuppy shares a Traditional wedding Photo with Anthony Joshua The billionaire daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has stirred social media with a picture of ...
FL Vibe:
Fans Reacts To Dj Cuppy, Anthony Joshua’s Photo Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has confused fans with a photoshop traditional wedding photo with Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua. In celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, the billionaire ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
DJ Cuppy generated massive reactions online on Thursday, October 1, as she shared a photoshopped photo that features her and heavyweight Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua.She posted the photo on her Twitter account as she wished Nigeria a happy ...
Digest Naija:
Reacting to the photo; some of her fans took to her page to make a remark; Nigerians on the video-sharing app have reacted to a photoshopped photo shared by DJ Cuppy depicting herself in traditional attire with the heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.
Willamazen:
Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has confused fans with a photoshop traditional wedding photo with Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua. In celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day, the billionaire daughter stunned her fans with a photo of herself and ...
Abuja Reporters:
The princess of Afro-beat ‘Dj Cuppy’ shares a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her IG page. Her sister Temi Otedola reacts.
Sidomex Entertainment:
Nigerians have reacted to the very interesting picture that Nigerian DJ and singer, DJ Cuppy shared on Nigeria’s independence day.
Correct Kid:
Dj Cuppy Daughter Of A Popular Nigerian Billionaire,Femi Otedola Apparently Has Tried To Confuse Fans As She Shares A Traditional Picture Of Herself And A Nigerian Heavy Weight Boxer,Anthony Joshua Although It Was Photoshopped. She Posted This ...
GQ Buzz:
Famed Nigerian Disk Jockey and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared a photoshopped traditional wedding picture of herself with the heavy weight boxer Anthony Joshua on her social media page.
Kanyi Daily:
The British-Nigerian professional boxer and current IBF heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has shown his Nigerian training by making Eba. Joshua, whose parents are from Sagamu in Ogun State has never shield away from displaying his heritage on social ...
Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians on the video-sharing app have reacted to a photoshopped photo shared by DJ Cuppy depicting herself in traditional attire with the heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Taking to her Instagram page, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as ...
Hit NG:
Popular Nigerian singer and Dj, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has taken to social media to bless Nigeria. The billionaire’s daughter took to her official Twitter page and shared a photo of herself donned in the national flag colors holding ...
Tori News:
Nigerians have been stunned after traditional wedding photos of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua surfaced online.
