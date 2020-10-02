Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Making It Difficult For Nigerians To Celebrate Diversity – Kukah
News photo Leaders NG  - The cleric spoke at The Platform, an annual conference organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, on Thursday. The virtual event hosted by Poju Oyemade, its convener, was to commemorate the nation’s 60th independence anniversary. [...]

11 hours ago
Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of making it difficult for Nigerians to celebrate diversity.


