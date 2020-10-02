Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EU launches legal action against UK for breaching Brexit deal and international law
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The European Union (EU) has announced it has launched legal proceedings against the United Kingdom (UK) after the UK failed to withdraw legislation that would break international law by breaching the Brexit deal both sides signed last year.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Anger from Moscow, Minsk as EU sanctions Belarus The Guardian:
The EU will hit Belarus officials with long-awaited sanctions over the country's political crisis on Friday, drawing an angry response from Minsk and its ally Moscow.
Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold talks with EU boss after legal action launched Naija on Point:
Boris Johnson will hold talks with the head of the EU Commission – a day after she began legal action over his plan to…
UK coronavirus live: Nicola Sturgeon says Margaret Ferrier should resign as MP over Covid breaches Public News Update:
News updates: first minister says Ferrier’s travel from London to Scotland knowing she had coronavirus was ‘dangerous and indefensible’ MP Margaret Ferrier suspended from SNP for taking train after positive...


   More Picks
1 Mutilated Corpse Of A Lady Tied Up & Dumped In A Gutter In Delta (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
2 Chimamanda Adichie's family announces burial arrangement for their father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Ford’s Q3 vehicle sales outperform industry as demand recovers from coronavirus lockdowns - Page One, 5 hours ago
4 Los Angeles socialite accused of killing two young boys in crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 "95% Of Female Students Will Die Of Hunger If Married Men Stay Faithful" - Lady Says - Tori News, 7 hours ago
6 Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’ - Channels Television, 8 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu Is A Natural Successor To Buhari – Young Professional Group - Naija News, 8 hours ago
8 'Trump would have mocked Biden, Clinton or Obama if they were infected' - Social media reactions to Trump testing positive for Coronavirus - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Ghanaian Actress, Efia Odo Says She Sleeps With Shatta Wale In Her Mind - News of Africa, 9 hours ago
10 Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos - Ripples, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info