Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
I may not be born with a silver spoon like you but I’m a fighter and won’t take disrespect from anyone
Velox News
- Indigenous rapper, CDQ has called out Seyi Tinubu, son of former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress Chieftain Bola Tinubu, for allegedly disrespecting him at Davido’s house.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Indigenous rapper, CDQ has called out Seyi Tinubu, son of former Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress Chieftain Bola Tinubu, for allegedly disrespecting him at Davido's house.
Business Post Nigeria:
By Dipo Olowookere Twitter was almost set ablaze on Thursday while Nigeria was celebrating its.
The News Guru:
Popular rapper, Sodiq Abubakar popularly known by his stage name CDQ has accused Seyi Tinubu son of former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu of insulting him at Davido’s house.
The Genius Media:
CDQ And Seyi Tinubu’s Spat: Insiders’ Account ---Earlier today, Nigerian music star Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known by his stage name CDQ, took to his twitter handle to drag Seyi Tinubu the Chairman of Laotsad Promomedia over an incident that ...
Correct Kid:
Popular Nigerian Rapper,Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf Often Called CDQ Has Taken To His Micro Blogging Twitter Handle To Blast The Son The Former Governor Of Lagos State,Seyi Tinubu. From What The Rapper Wrote,It Apparently Suggests That They Both Had A Clash ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Popular Nigerian rapper CDQ has dragged billionaire son, Seyi Tinubu, the son of former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu over claims that he Seyi…
Nesco Media:
Indeginous Yoruba rapper, CDQ has called out Seyi Tinubu on twitter saying the politician’s son ridiculed him at Davido’s house yesterday.
Naija Diary:
Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ has called out the son of ex-governor of Lagos state, Seyi Tinubu in a series of tweets. According to the rapper, the CEO and Founder of Loatsad Promo media disrespected him at a gathering.
Leaders NG:
Rapper Sodiq Abubakar popularly known by his stage name CDQ has accused Seyi Tinubu son of former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu of disrespecting him at Davido’s house, Igbere TV reports. CDQ expressed his feelings [...]
Sidomex Entertainment:
There seems to be fresh trouble brewing between rapper, CDQ Olowo and Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu. In a series of tweets, CDQ called out Seyi Tinubu for allegedly disrespecting him at fellow musician, Davido’s house.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Indigenous rapper, CDQ has called out Seyi Tinubu, s
Ono Bello:
Nigerian rapper, CDQ, has blasted Seyi Tinubu, son of popular politician Bola Tinubu, for allegedly disrespecting him at Davido‘s house.
Tori News:
The rapper said he became something from nothing and won't tolerate disrespect.
