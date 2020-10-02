Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Five suspects arrested over alleged r*pe of 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos
News photo Ripples  - About five persons have been arrested by Police operatives of Ejigbo, Lagos State in connection with the death of an 11 years old girl.

9 hours ago
5 Men Rape 11-year-old To Death In Lagos Naija Loaded:
Five suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the incident. It was gathered that the victim, Favour Okechukwu, was gang-raped until she died in a shack in the Power Line area of Ejigbo community.
SAD: 11-year-old Girl Raped To Death In Lagos Uju Edochie's Blog:
An 11-year-girl, Favour Okechukwu, has been allegedly raped to death in Lagos State. The incident happened at No 4, Olarenwaju Street in Ejigbo area before 4pm on Thursday, the Nation reports.
HORROR! Five suspects rape 11-year-old to death on Independence Day The News Guru:
An 11-year-girl was on Thursday, October 1 (Nigeria’s independence Day) raped to death in Lagos. Five suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the incident.
Five Suspects Rape 11-Year-Old To Death In Lagos Edujandon:
An 11-year-girl was on Thursday raped to death in Lagos. Five suspects have been arrested by police in connection with the incident.
Inside Mainland:
An 11-year- girl, Favour Okechukwu, was on Thursday raped to death. The incident occurred at No 4 Olarenwaju street, Ejigbo, Lagos State around 3:00 to 4:00 am on Thursday. Sources at Ejigbo Police station where the incident was reported confirmed the ...
11-year-old girl gang-raped to death in Lagos Within Nigeria:
There was sadness and pandemonium at No 4 Olarenwaju street, Ejigbo, Lagos State, on Thursday, October 1, as a result of the brutal death and murder of one Favour Okechukwu, an 11-year- girl, who was allegedly raped to death.
Four men rape 11-year-old girl to death in Lagos The Point:
RESIDENTS of Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo, Lagos, have been thrown into confusion and fear as four men allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl to death in one of the houses on the street.
11-Year-Old Girl Raped to Death in Lagos NPO Reports:
11-Year-Old Girl Raped to Death in Lagos
Heartbreaking!! 11-year-old Girl Allegedly Raped To Death In Lagos Tori News:
The victim was raped and strangled to death after she was sent on an errand by her mother.


