Sports Minister Hosts Youths As They Discuss ‘My Nigerian Dream’ Channels Television - Sports Minister Sunday Dare on Friday played host to an event in Abuja with a group of young Nigerians and discussed ‘My Nigerian Dream’. The panelists include popular musician Waje; 15-year-old Samira Bello; Valerie Enekwe; Joel Ogunsola; among others.



News Credibility Score: 99%