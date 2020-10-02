Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Tinubu Is A Natural Successor To Buhari – Young Professional Group
News photo Naija News  - A political movement identified as Young Professionals for Tinubu 2023 has launched an initiative for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to emerge Nigeria’s next president.

A group of young Nigerian professionals has unveiled a political movement in Abuja to work for the actualisation of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, perceived presidential aspiration.
The campaign for Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria’s President in 2023 has kickstarted in Abuja and the 36 states of the federation.
The campaign for Bola Tinubu to become Nigeria's President in 2023 has kickstarted in Abuja and the 36 states of the federation.


