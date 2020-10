Linda Ikeji Blog - James Nwoye Adichie, father of renowned writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be laid to rest in Abba, Njikoka LGA of Anambra State on Friday, 9th October, 2020, after a requiem mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Abba. Recall that Prof. Adichie, who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%