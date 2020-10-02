Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kamala Harris Democratic VP candidate tests negative for coronavirus.
News photo Page One  - Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tested negative for coronavirus...

11 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Trump’s Teenage Son Tests Negative For COVID-19 Channels Television:
The 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus after both his parents tested positive, a spokeswoman said Friday. “Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ...
Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus Olisa TV:
Democratic nominee for the US presidency, Joe Biden, has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump had…Read More
Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Sharing Stage With Trump News Break:
Joe Biden, the US Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The test result was announced hours after President Trump disclosed that he and his wife, Melania, have tested ...
Joe Biden and Jill Biden test negative for coronavirus Today News Africa:
This article Joe Biden and Jill Biden test negative for coronavirus was published by Today News Africa. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Chris Wallace waiting to get coronavirus test to avoid false negative Gistvile:
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said he’s waiting to be tested for coronavirus until Monday to avoid getting a false negative, noting the virus’ four- to five-day incubation period.


