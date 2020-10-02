Post News
Login
Fresh News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Kamala Harris Democratic VP candidate tests negative for coronavirus.
Page One
- Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris tested negative for coronavirus...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
The 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus after both his parents tested positive, a spokeswoman said Friday. “Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ...
Olisa TV:
Democratic nominee for the US presidency, Joe Biden, has tested negative for the coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump had…Read More
News Break:
Joe Biden, the US Democratic presidential candidate, and his wife, Jill, have both tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The test result was announced hours after President Trump disclosed that he and his wife, Melania, have tested ...
Today News Africa:
This article Joe Biden and Jill Biden test negative for coronavirus was published by Today News Africa. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Gistvile:
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said he’s waiting to be tested for coronavirus until Monday to avoid getting a false negative, noting the virus’ four- to five-day incubation period.
