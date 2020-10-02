Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The man and woman found dead in a car identified as employees of Liberia Revenue Authority married to different people
News photo Gistvile  - The man and woman found dead in a car in Monrovia have been identified as Albert Peters and Gifty Asmah Lama, both employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Read previous report   Here     It was gathered that Peters’s wife, who started wailing ...

