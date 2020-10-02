Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Movies in 1988 Were Cranky and Rude. Today, the Edges Are Razored Off.
News photo The Street Journal  - In films like “Die Hard,” “Cocktail” and “A Fish Called Wanda,” characters were loud, obscene, neurotic and mean. Now the edges are razored off.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

"She broke my head with bottle and threatened to kill me" - Woman accused of slashing her stepdaughter Linda Ikeji Blog:
A woman who was accused of slashing her step daughter's face with razor blade in Warri, Delta State, shared her own side of the story on Thursday, October 1.


   More Picks
1 "Nigerians save me from SARS. They want to kill me" Nigerian businessman calls for help on Twitter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Movies in 1988 Were Cranky and Rude. Today, the Edges Are Razored Off. - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
3 Mutilated Corpse Of A Lady Tied Up & Dumped In A Gutter In Delta (Graphic Photo) - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
4 Kamala Harris Democratic VP candidate tests negative for coronavirus. - Page One, 11 hours ago
5 After contracting Coronavirus, White House opens up on Trump ‘s health condition - Blueprint, 12 hours ago
6 Chimamanda Adichie's family announces burial arrangement for their father, Prof. James Nwoye Adichie - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 The man and woman found dead in a car identified as employees of Liberia Revenue Authority married to different people - Gistvile, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info