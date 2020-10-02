Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Nigerians save me from SARS. They want to kill me" Nigerian businessman calls for help on Twitter
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian businessman took to Twitter to send out a troubling cry for help, claiming SARS officials were trying to kill him. He tweeted: "Nigerians please save me from men of SARS.... They want to kill me, Iyana iba" His tweet quickly went viral as ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


