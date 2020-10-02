Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Moment Lady on wheelchair managed to beat the odds to welcome Kiddwaya in Abuja
Luci Post
- A viral video on social media has captured the moment, Kiddwaya warmly embraced a female fan on a wheelchair who managed to beat the odds to ensure she welcomed her favourite. The lady who was...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Another Source
Information Nigeria:
A viral video on social media has captured the moment, Kiddwaya warmly embraced a female fan on wheelchair who managed to beat the odds to ensure she welcomed her favourite.
More Picks
1
Trump is being treated for coronavirus with an experimental drug first developed for Ebola -
The Street Journal,
51 mins ago
2
Moment Lady on wheelchair managed to beat the odds to welcome Kiddwaya in Abuja -
Luci Post,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...