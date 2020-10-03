Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunny Ade not my son’s father — Dokpesi’s daughter Homto
News photo The Nation  - Homto Dokpesi is a woman of many parts from painting to designing and project management.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

My marriage crashed because my husband thought I was barren- Homto, Dokpesi’s daughter Nigerian Eye:
Homto, daughter of AIT founder, Chief Raymond Alegho Dokpesi has opened up on why her marriage crashed.In a recent interview, the Accountancy graduate from Igbinedion University Okada noted that her marriage was never about love.She revealed that her ...
Six week-old marriage crashes after husband found out wife used jaruma on him Sleek Gist:
A 6-week-old marriage has hit the rock after the husband found out that his wife has been using Jaruma products ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info