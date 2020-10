We’ll Remove Obaseki On Technical Grounds — Ex-APC National Vice Chairman News Probe - …reveals how APC paid billions to win Imo, Kwara, Gombe, Zamfara, Benue Immediate past National Vice Chairman, North Central, in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai, has let out some of the party’s well kept secrets why ...



News Credibility Score: 30%