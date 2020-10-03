Post News
Fresh News
Newspapers
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
The Punch
Vanguard News
The Nation
The Guardian
Channels Television
Sahara Reporters
This Day
The Cable
Daily Times
Leadership
Financial Watch
Nigerian Tribune
Linda Ikeji Blog
Daily Independent
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Trump is being treated for coronavirus with an experimental drug first developed for Ebola
The Street Journal
- President Donald Trump's physician confirmed Friday night is being treated for COVID-19 with experimental Ebola drug remdesivir.
51 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Top Naija:
Dr. Stella Immanuel, the controversial woman who claimed Hydroxychloroquine is the potential cure for Coronavirus, has lamented that President Donald Trump is being given some experimental antibody, which she described as ‘stupidness.’ Following ...
Online Nigeria:
<!– Coronavirus-hit Trump not given hydroxychloroquine –> Coronavirus-hit Trump not given hydroxychloroquine By Abankula Hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a cure for COVID-19, was conspicuously missing in ...
