Oil Prices Drop by 3 percent in the Wake of Trump Testing Positive for COVID-19

Trump tweeted news of his positive result, just hours after the White House announced ... Biz Watch Nigeria - Oil prices slumped by about three percent yesterday, hours after the President of the United States, Donald Trump announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.Trump tweeted news of his positive result, just hours after the White House announced ...



News Credibility Score: 99%