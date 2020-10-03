Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My Rift With Wizkid Began When He Started Seeing Me As A Competition – Davido Reveals
News photo Naija Diary  - DMW boss, Davido has finally opened up about his rift with Starboy, Wizkid. According to Davido, the rift with Wizkid has never been from him. The singer noted that he feels things started been shaky between them because he became a competition.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


