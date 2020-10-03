Post News
News at a Glance
My Rift With Wizkid Began When He Started Seeing Me As A Competition – Davido Reveals
Naija Diary
- DMW boss, Davido has finally opened up about his rift with Starboy, Wizkid. According to Davido, the rift with Wizkid has never been from him. The singer noted that he feels things started been shaky between them because he became a competition.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
DMW boss, Davido has finally opened up about his rift with Starboy Wizkid. Davido revealed that the rift has never been from him, but he feels things started been shaky between them because he became a competition.
Gist Punch:
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that there is no rift going on between him, and his fellow musician, Wizkid.David, during a Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obiuchendu, revealed that he always looked forward to ...
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed during an interview with serial show host and media personality with Ebuka Obi - Uchendu that there is no rift going on between him, and his colleague, Wizkid.He said that he always looked ...
