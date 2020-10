Alleged Pension Fraud: I can't find Maina - Ndume Tells Court Linda Ikeji Blog - Senator Ali Ndume on Friday October 2, told the federal high court sitting in Abuja that he can't find former Chairman of the Pension Reformed Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina who is standing trial for diverting N100 billion of pension funds.



News Credibility Score: 99%