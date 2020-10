Court remands Kogi traditional ruler, others for attempted homicide Linda Ikeji Blog - A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Friday, October 2, remanded A traditional ruler in Adavi Local Government, HRH Alhaji Momoh Nasiru, the Asema Uka (Otumi-Ajoko) and 10 others in a correctional centre for alleged ...



News Credibility Score: 99%