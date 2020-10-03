Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Russian Soldiers Battle Each Other To Earn Much-Prized Special Forces Beret
Naija Loaded  - Russian soldiers have been captured slugging it out in a gruesome boxing fight as part of their qualifications for a special forces beret in a spectacular set of photos.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info