2023 Presidency: Atiku’s Presidential Campaign Posters Surface (Photos)
Anaedo Online
- A 2023 presidential campaign poster of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President on Saturday, surfaced online.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party's floor is open for any contender willing to contest for the presidential election in 2023, including Atiku Abubakar. National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this while ...
AIT:
On Saturday A 2023 presidential campaign poster of Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President on Saturday, surfaced online.
The Street Journal:
Atiku Abubakar The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party’s floor is open for any contender willing to contest for the presidential election in 2023, including Atiku Abubakar. National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, said ...
Naija News:
The campaign poster of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has been spotted online. The photo was shared on Twitter on Saturday by a political analyst, Olushola Olufolabi. There had ...
