Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Wow! See The Interesting Throwback Photos IK Osakioduwa Shared To Celebrate His 12th Wedding Anniversary
Online Nigeria
- IK Osakioduwa, a popular Nigerian media personality, and his wife are in a very good mood today for obvious reasons. The couple is celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today October 3.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Barack and Michelle Obama are marking their 28th wedding anniversary today, October 3, and they celebrated each other with heartwarming messages on their respective Instagram accounts.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ace OAP IK Osakioduwa has revealed that though he and his wife are a model couple, it is not all rosy in the past 12 years they have spent together.
Salone:
Handsome Nigerian IK Osakioduwa and his beautiful wife, Olo are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today, Saturday, October 3.
Nesco Media:
Popular Nigerian media personality, IK Osakioduwa, and his wife are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today October 3, 2020.
Effiezy:
Nigerian radio and television on-air personality Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa, known as IK, took to social media to share pictures of him and his wife, to mark...
