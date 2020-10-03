Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman roasts her 11-year-old son's hands for taking food from the pot without her permission
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A mum in Akwa Ibom state is accused of roasting her 11-year-old son's hands by placing it directly on fire because he took food from the pot without permission.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Boy gets hands burnt by mum for taking food without permission FR News:
A mum in Akwa Ibom state is accused of roasting her 11-year-old son’s hands by placing it directly on fire because he took food from the pot without permission.
PHOTOS: 11-yr-old son’s hands roasted by mum for taking food from the pot with permission Ofofo:
Report of a 11-year-old boy simply identified as Victory whose hands were allegedly placed directly on fire and roasted by his mother in Akwa Ibom has emerged.
Mother tortures son for stealing from the pot 1st for Credible News:
A livid Nigerian mother has taken the extreme route as she roasted her 11-year-old son’s hands for taking food without first seeking permission.
Woman roasts her 11-year-old son’s hands for taking food from the pot without her permission Sleek Gist:
A mum in Akwa Ibom state has allegedly roasted her 11-year-old son’s hands by placing it directly on fire because ...


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 47 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info