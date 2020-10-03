Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Woman roasts her 11-year-old son's hands for taking food from the pot without her permission
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A mum in Akwa Ibom state is accused of roasting her 11-year-old son's hands by placing it directly on fire because he took food from the pot without permission.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
FR News:
A mum in Akwa Ibom state is accused of roasting her 11-year-old son’s hands by placing it directly on fire because he took food from the pot without permission.
Ofofo:
Report of a 11-year-old boy simply identified as Victory whose hands were allegedly placed directly on fire and roasted by his mother in Akwa Ibom has emerged.
1st for Credible News:
A livid Nigerian mother has taken the extreme route as she roasted her 11-year-old son’s hands for taking food without first seeking permission.
Sleek Gist:
A mum in Akwa Ibom state has allegedly roasted her 11-year-old son’s hands by placing it directly on fire because ...
More Picks
1
Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
2
“For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet -
FL Vibe,
3 hours ago
3
MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
4
The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) -
The Info NG,
3 hours ago
5
LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift -
FC Naija,
5 hours ago
7
Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO -
Naija Biz Com,
47 mins ago
8
"Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
10
GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] -
FL Vibe,
4 hours ago
