Merit, not federal character, should determine govt appointments – Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said for the country to attain economic growth and development, the dominant principle when appointing people into public offices should be merit

20 hours ago
Osinbajo: Appointment into govt positions should be by merit
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says appointments into government positions should be determined by merit although the federal character principle will be essential in creating a balance.
