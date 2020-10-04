Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Photos: Hisbah forcefully shaves Youths for Un-Islamic Hair Cuts, arrest Tricycle with alleged obscene Photos in Kano
Julia Blaise Blog  - [ads-post]Hisbah Police in Kano state has forcefully shaving youths, who are said to be wearing ‘un-Islamic’ hair cuts, and dressing in manners not befitting Islam. Read more »

13 hours ago
Kano Hisbah arrests tricycle riders for obscene pictures, shaves ”un-Islamic hair cuts” [PHOTOS] Daily Times:
Some officers of Hisbah in Kano has arrested some tricycle ‘keke” riders for adorning their Keke with photos considered obscene. They also forcefully shaved youths for ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts and arrested them for indecent mode of dressing.
Hisbah Officials Shave Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being Sahara Reporters:
Personnel of Hisbah Police in Kano have forcibly shaved off the hair of some youths in the state for being ‘unIslamic'. Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials consider to be offensive to Islam. Hisbah ...
Drama As Hisbah Officials Shave The Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being ‘UnIslamic’ (Photos) Online Nigeria:
Young men had their hair shaved According to SaharaReporters, the personnel of Hisbah Police in Kano have forcibly shaved off the hair of some youths in the state for being ‘unIslamic’. Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials ...
FL Vibe:
Drama As Hisbah Officials Shave The Hair Of Young People In Kano For Being Tori News:
Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials consider to be offensive to Islam.


