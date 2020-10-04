Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Photos: Hisbah forcefully shaves Youths for Un-Islamic Hair Cuts, arrest Tricycle with alleged obscene Photos in Kano
Julia Blaise Blog
- [ads-post]Hisbah Police in Kano state has forcefully shaving youths, who are said to be wearing ‘un-Islamic’ hair cuts, and dressing in manners not befitting Islam. Read more »
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
Some officers of Hisbah in Kano has arrested some tricycle ‘keke” riders for adorning their Keke with photos considered obscene. They also forcefully shaved youths for ‘Un-Islamic Hair Cuts and arrested them for indecent mode of dressing.
Sahara Reporters:
Personnel of Hisbah Police in Kano have forcibly shaved off the hair of some youths in the state for being ‘unIslamic'. Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials consider to be offensive to Islam. Hisbah ...
Online Nigeria:
Young men had their hair shaved According to SaharaReporters, the personnel of Hisbah Police in Kano have forcibly shaved off the hair of some youths in the state for being ‘unIslamic’. Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials ...
FL Vibe:
Hair vendor calls out boss lady, Ka3na for renting N300,000 hair and refusing to pay A hair vendor has called out the first evicted housemate of BBNaija lockdown season, Ka3na for renting N300,000 hair and refusing...
Tori News:
Young men were also punished for dressing in ways the officials consider to be offensive to Islam.
More Picks
1
Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
2
“For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet -
FL Vibe,
3 hours ago
3
MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
4
The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
5
LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift -
FC Naija,
5 hours ago
7
Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO -
Naija Biz Com,
48 mins ago
8
"Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
10
GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] -
FL Vibe,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...