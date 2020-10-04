Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSARS: ‘A disgrace to the Police force’, Apostle Suleman says SARS Operatives worse than Criminals
Naija on Point  - The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, says the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) should…

13 hours ago
#EndSARS trends again after viral shooting video The Punch:
•Atiku, AI, minister decry SARS brutality, seek reform Olaleye Aluko The Nigeria Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad came under attack on Saturday after some SARS operatives allegedly shot ...
Viralshooting video reignites #EndSARS campaign The Nation:
By Alao Abiodun Widespread reactions have trailed the shooting of a young man in front of a hotel in Ughelli, Delta by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives. The shooting reignited the #EndSARs campaign, which has been on for a few years.
#EndSARS: Nigerian Celebrities Speak Against Police Brutality The Guardian:
Some Nigerian celebrities have called on the government to end police brutality as more evidence of illegal activities by Special Anti Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) emerged at the weekend.
The Info NG:
Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog BBNaija housemate, Kaisha has joined numerous Nigerians on social media to reacts to #EndSARS trends which has gone viral on Twitter especially.
Apostle Suleman joins #EndSars campaign, says they are worse than criminals Ripples:
The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called for the immediate proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, stating that they are worse than criminals.
‘SARS Is A Disgrace’, Banky W Says Information Nigeria:
Nigerian musician, Banky W, has contributed to the #EndSars Twitter campaign. The artist tweeted that SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad) is a disgrace that needs to be looked into by the leaders.
IGP bans FSARS from Routine Patrols, Stop and Search duties The Herald:
Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police has banned operatives of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) from embarking on routine patrols.
Proscribe SARS, they are worse than criminals – Apostle Suleiman Eco City Reporters:
Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, on Saturday, called for the proscription of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. Suleman explained that SARS was a disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, hence should be proscribed.
#EndSARS: What Atiku Said About SARS Oppressions On Anaedo Online:
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has spoken up against the illegal activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force. Many Nigerians today took to Twitter to use the #EndSARS hashtag to once again shade light of ...
#EndSARS: See what Wizkid says about SARS as he joins the protest GL Trends:
#EndSARS: See what Wizkid says about SARS as he joins the protest #EndSARS: See what Wizkid says about SARS as he joins the protest The Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun is popularly known as Wizkid has taken the protest to another stage as ...


