Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Two years after leaving BBN, my relatives still think I'm wicked for not sharing money - Ifu Ennada rants about her relatives
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Big Brother Naija reality show former housemate, Ifu Ennada has gone off on a lengthy rant about some of her entitled relatives.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
The menace of banditry is showing no sign abating in spite of rising budgetary allocations to national security in the last five years. In this concluding part of the report begun penultimate Saturday, INNOCENT DURU writes that a whopping N7.1 trillion ...
Olisa TV:
It looks like BBNaija’s Ifu Enada is really going through it and has taken to social media to vent.
Information Nigeria:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has goes on a lengthy rant about entitled relatives on her Instagram page.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Two years after leaving BBN, my relatives still think I’m wicked for not sharing money – Ifu Ennada rants about her relatives Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Ifu Ennada has gone off on some of her entitled relatives as she ...
Black Berry Babes:
has goes on a lengthy rant about entitled relatives on her Instagram page.Ifu narrated how a relative who she’s just one year older than, has been entitled to her money for a while.She went on to rant about how two years after the BBNaija Double Wahala ...
Instablog 9ja:
“Two yrs after BBN, my relatives think I’m wicked because I didn’t share money,” IfuEnnada goes on a lengthy rant about entitled relatives [Swipe]
Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Two years after leaving BBN, my relatives still think I’m wicked for not sharing money – Ifu Ennada rants about her relatives Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Ifu Ennada has gone off on some of her entitled relatives as she ...
Luci Post:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has gone on a lengthy rant about entitled relatives on her Instagram page. Ifu narrated how a relative who she’s just...
Naija on Point:
– BBNOP star Ifu Ennada said that some of her relatives still think that she’s wicked for not sharing money after the reality TV show…
FL Vibe:
“My relatives think I’m wicked because I didn’t share money after BBNaija” – Ifu Ennada rants Former big brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada, has goes on a lengthy rant about entitled...
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Former big brother Naija housemate, Iheme Faith Ul
More Picks
1
Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” -
Daily Nigerian,
2 hours ago
2
“For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet -
FL Vibe,
3 hours ago
3
MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
4
The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
5
LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi -
Vanguard News,
4 hours ago
6
Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift -
FC Naija,
5 hours ago
7
Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO -
Naija Biz Com,
48 mins ago
8
"Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) -
Naija on Point,
9 hours ago
10
GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] -
FL Vibe,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...