The 4 Possible Shirt Numbers Edinson Cavani Will Wear At Man Utd Revealed
It's just a matter of hours Edinson Cavani will become a Manchester United player

13 hours ago
Cavani agrees two-year deal with Man Utd The Nation:
MANCHESTER UNITED have agreed to pay veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani £20million to move to Old Trafford. United opened talks with the 33-year-old former Paris St Germain and Napoli forward during the week after deciding that Borussia Dortmund’ ...
EPL: Diego Forlan reveals what will happen to Cavani at Manchester United Daily Post:
Former Manchester United striker, Diego Forlan, has predicted that fellow compatriot, Edinson Cavani will succeed at Old Trafford. Cavani, 33, is edging closer to a move to Man United before Monday’s transfer deadline.
Cavani’s Possible Shirt Number At Man United Has Been Revealed (See Details) Naija Loaded:
Edinson Cavani is edging closer to a move to Manchester United. The Uruguay striker is a free agent, after ending his seven-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Transfer: Cavani Arrives In England For Man Utd Medicals Anaedo Online:
Edinson Cavani is expected to arrive in England on Sunday, as he closes in on a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. The 33-year-old will sign a two-year contract at Old Trafford. Cavani is a free agent after spending seven years with ...
Edinson Cavani: Manchester United set to sign former PSG striker Core TV News:
Former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani is due to fly into England on Sunday to join Manchester United. The Uruguay international, 33, has been in talks with United and, although there is no deal yet, it is growing increasingly likely Cavani ...


