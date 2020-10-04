Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Femi Fani-Kayode responds to new video allegedly abusing his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu [video]
News photo Sidomex Entertainment  - Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the video of him allegedly abusing his estranged wife, Precious Chiwendu.  The video was released by Sahara Reporters and shows him engaging in an argument with Chikwendu before he rushes ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I caught my estranged wife in bed with a married man — Fani-Kayode laments, denies abusing Precious Vanguard News:
A former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the people's democratic party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to a viral video which revealed him abusing his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu.
The Citizen:
A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed he caught his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu, in bed with a married man.
Fani-Kayode caught on tape in heated argument with estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu [Video] Gist Punch:
A former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, PDP, Chief Femi Fani Kayode has been caught on camera in a heated argument with his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu.Recall that Chief Fani-Kayode had, in a report published ...
She was cheating – FFK Speaks on video of him abusing wife, Precious Gistvic:
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK), has finally reacted to a video of his allegedly abusing his wife, Precious. A video which went viral online, showed showing Fani-Kayode’s wife, Precious Chikwendushouting at him to stop abusing her.
Fani-Kayode Reacts to Wife Abuse Allegation NPO Reports:
Fani-Kayode Reacts to Wife Abuse Allegation
Fani-Kayode Caught On Tape In Heated Argument With Estranged Wife, Precious (Video) Online Nigeria:
Femi Fani-Kayode Chief Femi Fani Kayode, a former Aviation Minister and a chieftain of the people’s democratic party, PDP, has been caught on camera in a heated argument with his estranged wife, precious Chikwendu. Recall that Chief Fani-Kayode had, in ...
Salone:
Former minister of aviation Femi Fani Kayode, has revealed that he caught his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with a married man.
Ex-Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode caught on tape allegedly abusing his estranged wife, Precious (Video) Hit NG:
Nigeria’s former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has been caught on tape allegedly abusing his now estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu. In an exclusive video shared by Sahara Reporters, the former minister was seen verbally abusing someone ...


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 48 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info