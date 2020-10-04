Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Linda Ikeji Blog
14
Daily Independent
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Exciting Striker Ruben Shakpoke
My Celebrity & I
- Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of highly-rated striker Ruben Shakpoke to the club’s… The post Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Exciting Striker Ruben Shakpoke first appeared on My Celebrity & I.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Another Source
Naija on Point:
Liverpool won the Premier League by a country mile last season whereas Aston Villa stayed up by a single point, but there is little chance of…
More Picks
1
Executive Order 10: The Real Reasons Why Governors Dragged Buhari To Court -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
2
Niniola’s ‘Colours and Sounds’ sees music play second fiddle to branding [Album Review] -
Pulse Nigeria,
6 hours ago
3
Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Exciting Striker Ruben Shakpoke -
My Celebrity & I,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...