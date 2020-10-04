Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Exciting Striker Ruben Shakpoke
My Celebrity & I  - Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of highly-rated striker Ruben Shakpoke to the club’s… The post Aston Villa Complete Signing Of Exciting Striker Ruben Shakpoke first appeared on My Celebrity & I.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

EPL: Klopp wary of threat posed by improved Aston Villa Naija on Point:
Liverpool won the Premier League by a country mile last season whereas Aston Villa stayed up by a single point, but there is little chance of…


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info