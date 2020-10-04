Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Trouble Looms For Godwin Obaseki As APC Plan To Wrest Power From Sitting Governor
News photo The Genius Media  - Trouble Looms For Godwin Obaseki As APC Plan To Wrest Power From Sitting Governor----Despite winning the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is in trouble as he may lose his seat if he falls by the grand plan of the All ...

11 hours ago
APC Planning To Forcefully Take Power From Obaseki . Uju Edochie's Blog:
Despite winning the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is in trouble as he may lose his seat if he falls by the grand plan of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to wrest power out of his hand.
Obaseki in trouble: How APC planned to wrest power from him Online Nigeria:
<!– Godwin Obaseki: He may lose his seat in court –> Godwin Obaseki: He may lose his seat in court By Kazeem Ugbodaga Despite winning the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is in trouble as he may lose his seat if he falls by ...
BURSTED: APC MAN REVEALS HOW THEY INTEND SNATCHING EDO FROM OBASEKI USING THE COURTS Abuja Reporters:
By Kazeem Ugbodaga Despite winning the governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki is in trouble as he may lose his seat if he falls by the grand plan of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to wrest power out of his hand.
APC grand plan against Obaseki revealed National Daily:
Immediate past National Vice Chairman, North Central of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Suleiman Wambai has revealed APC’s plan to wrest power out of the hand of the recently re-elected governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki. Suleiman who ...


