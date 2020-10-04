Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Executive Order 10: The Real Reasons Why Governors Dragged Buhari To Court
Tori News  - While signing the Order on May 22, President Buhari said he relied on sections 5 and 121(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


 Additional Sources

Executive Order 10: The Real Reasons Why Governors Dragged Buhari To Court Nigeria Newspaper:
Executive Order 10: The Real Reasons Why Governors Dragged Buhari To Court
Executive Order 10: The Real Reasons Why Governors Dragged Buhari To Court Online Nigeria:
Muhammadu Buhari More facts have emerged on the suit by 36 state governors before the Supreme Court, jointly challenging the contentious Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, granting financial autonomy to state judiciaries and ...


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info