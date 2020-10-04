Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Nigerians are chassing me with cutlass in my dream” – Lady who Accused laycon of Impregnating her Cries out(Watch Video)
News photo Correct Kid  - Nigerian Lady who went Viral last week after she Accuses laycon of impregnating her and abndoning her cries say Nigerians are chasing her with cutlass.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

‘Chief Priest’ stabbed to death for impregnating Muslim lady The Nation:
By Elo Edremoda, Warri The Chief Priest of Igbudu community in Warri South Council Area of Delta State, Victor Alawuru, was reportedly stabbed to death Thursday, for impregnating a lady of the Muslim faith.
SHOCKING!! Chief Priest Stabbed To Death For Impregnating A Muslim Lady In Warri Naija Loaded:
The Chief Priest of the Igbudu community in Warri South council area of Delta, Victor Alawuru, has been stabbed to death for allegedly impregnating a Muslim lady.
Chief priest stabbed to death for impregnating Muslim lady Olisa TV:
A Chief Priest in the Igbudu community in Delta State has been stabbed to death for allegedly impregnating a Muslim lady.
Lady Who Says She Is Pregnant For Laycon Asks For Forgiveness (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The lady who made a video saying that she was impregnated by Laycon, has come out to say that Laycon never impregnated her.
Chief Priest Stabbed To Death For Impregnating A Muslim Young Lady in Delta GQ Buzz:
Popular Chief Priest of the Igbudu community in Warri has met his untimely demise after he was stabbed to death for reportedly impregnating a Muslim lady.
‘Please forgive me’ – Girl who accused Laycon of impregnating her begs for mercy :
‘Please forgive me’ – Girl who accused Laycon of impregnating her begs for mercy
Young Nigerian Lady Who Dreamt Of Becoming A Millionaire Before 30, Achieves Her Dream at Age 22 (Photo) The Site News:
A Nigerian lady has given thanks to God after her dream came true even when she had thought it would take longer time.


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 49 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info