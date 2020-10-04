Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


See Pictures Of Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Cutting Grass Himself At A School In Ilorin
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday went viral on Social media after pictures of him and some other state officials hit the internet with them seen cutting grasses at the Mount Carmel College Oloje, Ilorin Kwara State. He ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

PHOTO: ‘Nobody is too big’ — Kwara gov leads grass-cutting exercise Nigerian Eye:
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, governor of Kwara, on Saturday, led some government officials to cut grass at Mount Carmel College in Ilorin, the state capital.
Gov AbdulRazaq Leads Grass Cutting Ahead of Schools Resumption Western Post News:
…says ‘I’m not too big’ for community work  By Mosunmola Ayobami, Kwara Kwara State Governor,  AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday led the cutting of grass at the Mount Carmel College in Ilorin ahead of statewide school resumption on Monday. He said his ...
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq Spotted Cutting Grass In Public (Photo) Online Nigeria:
The governor cutting grass AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Kwara State Governor, on Saturday, led other state officials to cut grasses at Mount Carmel College in Ilorin. The exercise was ahead of school resumption on Monday, NAN reports.
Kwara state governor pictured cutting school grass ahead resumption Gist Punch:
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Saturday, led other state officials to cut grasses at Mount Carmel College in Ilorin.The exercise was ahead of school resumption on Monday, NAN reports.AbdulRazaq noted that his action was meant to ...
Kwara state governor pictured cutting school grass ahead of resumption (Photos) Nesco Media:
The Executive Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday led other state officials to cut grasses at Mount Carmel College in Ilorin. According to News Agency Of Nigeria, the The post Kwara state governor pictured cutting school grass ...
Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq Spotted Cutting Grass In Public (Photo) Tori News:
AbdulRazaq noted that his action was meant to inspire people to take responsibilities for government’s facilities located in their areas.


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 49 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info