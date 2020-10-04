Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video)
Naija on Point  - Disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate, Erica has disclosed that she doesn’t feel cheated because she has made more than 85 million outside the house.…

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Post:
Disqualified Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Erica Nlwedim, has revealed that she has made more money than the 85 million Naira given to the winner of the show.
I Have Made More Than 85 Million Since I Left The House – Erica KOKO TV Nigeria:
The disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate of season 5 lockdown edition Erica Nlewedim has revealed during a recent interview with the ace journalist Chude Jidenwo that she doesn’t feel cheated after her disqualification from the house also noting ...
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Disqualified Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has revealed that she has made more money than the 85 million Naira given to the winner of the show.However, during an interview on Sunday with Chudeity Erica was asked if she felt ...
I have made more than the N85million Grand prize given to the winner – Erica says Black Berry Babes:
...more than the N85million grand prize given to the winner of the show.During an interview on Sunday with Chudeity, Erica was asked if she felt cheated after her disqualification since she also had chances of winning the 85 million naira.In her ...
Bukas Blog:
Disqualified BBnaija housemate Erica has revealed she doesn’t feel cheated after her early disqualification from the fifth season of the BBnaija reality TV show.
I have already made more than the N85million Grand prize given to the winner – Erica FL Vibe:
I have already made more than the N85million Grand prize given to the winner – Erica Disqualified Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim has disclosed that she has made more than the N85million grand prize...


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 49 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info