Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kipchoge suffers rare defeat as Ethiopia’s Kitata sprints to London Marathon win
News photo NNN  - NNN: Reuters) Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday. A stunned world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei Retains Women’s London Marathon Title Channels Television:
Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei retained the women’s London Marathon title on Sunday, producing a brilliant solo run to claim a fourth career win in the 42.2km race.
Kenya’s Brigid retains London Marathon title The Punch:
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei retained the women's London Marathon title on Sunday, producing a brilliant solo run to claim a fourth career win in the 42.2km race.Kosgei clocked 2hr 18min 58sec, crossi...
Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win under rain The Eagle Online:
Kosgei overcame her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours 18.58 minutes.
Africa News:
Unbeaten for seven years, Eliud Kipchoge cracked at the end of the race and finished only 8th, with victory going to Ethiopia's Shura Kitata after a thrilling sprint. Kitata won in 2 h 05 min 41 sec ahead of Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba. Regardless of ...
Tekno Bringing Us Some Geography – Gives A Rare View Of The Tallest Mountain (Video) Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Our geography teacher for today Tekno has given us a rare view of the tallest mountain on earth showing how beautiful and pleasant it…


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 49 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info