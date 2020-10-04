Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Niniola’s ‘Colours and Sounds’ sees music play second fiddle to branding [Album Review]
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - In the end, 'Colours and Sounds' feels like serving a pretty looking, gourmet-esque expensive plate of spiceless [lacking atarodo] noodles to a Yoruba man.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Brand new music from Miss Nunu Eluma titled Gree Me Linda Ikeji Blog:
Miss Nunu Eluma, original name Nuratu Chioma Eluma, (born June 27, 1997, Lagos, Nigeria) is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, pianist, and businesswoman.


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info