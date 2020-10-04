Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Prominent Zambian opposition leader, Chilufya Tayali, said couple shouldn't waste time in starting a family immediately after wedding, adding that his partymembers will ban all contraceptive advertisements if they come into power.

