Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO]
FL Vibe  - “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel Former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has reacted to a Snapchat video posted by curvy Instagram...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


 Additional Sources

“I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye warns curvy Lagos Socialite, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel Yaba Left Online:
Popular Nigerian Politician, Dino Melaye, Dino Melaye has reacted to a Snapchat video posted by curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, after she visited him in a hotel.
“I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye warns curvy Lagos Socialite, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel The Dabigal Blog:
Popular Nigerian Politician, Dino Melaye,  has reacted to a Snapchat video posted by curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, after she visited him in a hotel. Senator Dino Melaye. Roman Goddess had described the former Senator representing Kogi West ...
Stop Using My Name For Lies! Dino Melaye Slams Model, Roman Goddess KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to a recent picture and video shared by model, Roman Goddess which shows her in his hotel room. The model had in her post stated that she came to see the senator. She wrote, “I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino.” ...
Curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess visits Dino Melaye in a hotel (video) Nesco Media:
A video making the rounds on social media, captured moment curvy Nigerian Instagram model, Roman Goddess visiting former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye in a hotel.
“I Am Not Your Uncle”- Senator Dino Melaye Replies Curvy Model,Roman Goddess Who Said He Was Her Uncle. Correct Kid:
Nigerian Ex-Senator Dino Melaye Has Taken To His Social Media Instagram Page To React To A Post Made By Popular Curvy Model,Roman Goddess Calling Him Her Uncle In A Snap Chat Video. Apparently She Had Visited Him Earlier Because The Snapchat Video She ...
“I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye tells curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel Black Berry Babes:
...posted by curvy Instagram model, Roman Goddess, as she visited him in a hotel.Roman Goddess described Dino Melaye who was seen pouring her a drink as her “Uncle and Daddy“.“I came to see my uncle. daddy Dino” she wrote.Dino has now taken to his ...
Dino Melaye reacts to viral video of him and an Instagram celebrity in a hotel room Ofofo:
Controversial Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has reacted to a viral video of himself and an Instagram celebrity identified as Romangodess. In the video that surfaced on the internet in the early hours of today, the curvy lady was seen walking into a ...
Dino Melaye breaks silence on viral video of him and an Instagram celebrity in a hotel room Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye has finally broken his silence on the viral video of himself and an Instagram celebrity identified as Romangoddes, in a hotel room.
Senator Dino Melaye Acquires N460 Million Lamborghini Aventandor Roadstar Convertible [Video] Lasgidi Reporters:
Dino Melaye has squandered a whooping sum of N460 million on Lamborghini Aventandor roadstar convertible.


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode speaks again on estranged wife, says “I’ve covered her madness for 7 years” - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
2 “For Calling Buhari An “old man” I Am No Longer Your Fan – Nigerian Lady Reacts To Wizkid’s Tweet - FL Vibe, 3 hours ago
3 MY GOD!! Tottenham Flog Manchester United 6 – 1 At Old Trafford (Watch Highlight) - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
4 The moment Erica was spotted hanging out with Vice President Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki (video) - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
5 LEAKED VIDEO: Plot to blackmail me has backfired, says Gbagi - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift - FC Naija, 5 hours ago
7 Innoson Develops Multi-level Car Park In Anambra To Meet Demand – VIDEO - Naija Biz Com, 49 mins ago
8 "Honeymoon is not about playing with animals" - Opposition leader advises Zambian President's newly married daughter not to waste time and start making babies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 ‘I have made more than 85million naira’ – BBNaija’s Erica brags (Video) - Naija on Point, 9 hours ago
10 GBAS GBOS!! “I am not your uncle” – Dino Melaye Blasts curvy model, Roman Goddess who visited him in a hotel [VIDEO] - FL Vibe, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info