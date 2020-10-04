Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Levante 0-2 Real Madrid: Vinicius and Benzema give poor Los Blancos a lift
News photo FC Naija  - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema scored on each half to help Los Blancos overcome aggressive Levante at the Estadio Ceramica on Sunday evening in the La Liga. Real Madrid hit the ground running in the 16th minute from a ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in first women’s Clasico The Punch:
Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in the first ever women's Clasico on Sunday, with Madrid president Florentino Perez deciding against attending the club's inaugural women's match.Goals from Pa...
Real Madrid win again with helping hand from Courtois The Eagle Online:
Brazilian forward Vinicius, Real Madrid’s match-winner in Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, also gave his side the lead at Levante.
Real Madrid win again with helping hand from Courtois News Diary Online:
Goals from Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema with some top-class saves from Thibaut Courtois gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Levante on Sunday for [...] The post Real Madrid win again with helping hand from Courtois first appeared on Newsdiaryonline Nigeria.
Video: Levante 0 – 2 Real Madrid [La Liga] Highlights 2020/21 GQ Buzz:
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS – Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema were on target as Real Madrid overcame Levante 2-0 in LaLiga on Sunday. After netting the winner against Real Valladolid in midweek, Vinicius scored in successive LaLiga games for the first time in ...
Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in first women’s Clasico Naija on Point:
Barcelona crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in the first ever women’s Clasico on Sunday, with Madrid president Florentino Perez deciding against attending the club’s inaugural women’s…


